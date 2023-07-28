Preston weather forecast: Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells predicted for next week

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, July 29

Largely dry with a few scattered showers predicted between 9am and 10am.

Sunny intervals expected during the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 19C.

Temperatures expected to drop to around 16C in the evening.

Sunday, July 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cloudy day. Heavy rain is predicted to hit the county at around 7pm.

Preston is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: CHUTTERSNAP)

The mercury is set to reach 17C at 1pm, dropping to 16C in the evening.

Monday, July 31

Rain forecast throughout the day, with heavier spells predicted between 1am and 7am.

Occasional sunny spells.

Lows of 14C and highs of 18C.

Tuesday, August 1

A rainy day with occasional sunny intervals.

Heavy rain is expected between 4pm and 7pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 18C, dropping to a chilly 13C in the evening.

Wednesday, August 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sunny morning with heavy showers predicted in the afternoon.

The rain is expected to stop around 10pm.

Temperatures set to reach around 19C.

Thursday, August 3

A cloudy day with occasional sunny intervals.

Rain is forecast to hit the city between 1pm and 7pm.