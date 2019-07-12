Preston weather forecast: Rainy start but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 12 July, with rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain easing by around 9am, with overcast conditions throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, before bright sunshine occurs from 4pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 15C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: “It will turn cloudier in the west on Tuesday, with a risk of showers and thunderstorms developing here.

“Elsewhere it will still be largely sunny, however through the rest of the week, Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK.

“This unsettled weather will be more especially across the north and west, with a possibility of thunderstorms.”