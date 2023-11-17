Preston weather forecast: Rain set to hit city over weekend before turning cloudy but colder next week
Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:
Friday (November 17)
Cloudy with rain arriving later in the night.
Rain turning heavy at times, accompanied by strong winds.
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 7C.
Saturday (November 18)
A wet and windy start to the weekend with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing through the morning.
Some brighter spells developing into the afternoon.
Mild though staying windy throughout.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday (November 19)
Light showers predicted for most of the day.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Monday (November 20)
Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Tuesday (November 21)
Partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 4C.
Wednesday (November 22)
Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Thursday (November 23)
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 8C.