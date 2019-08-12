Preston weather forecast: Rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 12 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Heavy rain will ease into cloud and some small sunny spells by late morning. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of light rain, cloud and small sunny intervals. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then see bright sunshine, before rain hits from 9pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to begin with light showers, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 16 August to Sunday 25 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, especially in the west or northwest.

“These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK. It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”