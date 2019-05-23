Preston weather forecast: Overcast day but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 15C throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 27 May to Wednesday 5 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with blustery winds at times.

“The rain is more likely in the north, but still there is a chance of the odd shower in the south, amongst some sunny spells.

“Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.”