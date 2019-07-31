Preston weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as rain set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull on Wednesday 31 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Preston until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small bursts of sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout, with rain set to hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 20C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see rain ease by around 6pm, with cloud throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to begin cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 4 August to Tuesday 13 August said: “On Sunday early outbreaks of rain in the west will turn more showery and spread erratically eastwards through the day, with some heavy and thundery showers by the afternoon.

“Breezy in the west, with temperatures generally near normal. Through the following week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK.”