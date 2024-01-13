Arctic air blowing from the north is expected to bring temperatures as low as -4C in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned UK residents to brace themselves for snow and plunging temperatures this week.

Forecasters have explained that a major change in climate is underway, as Arctic air moves in from the north, bringing snow, ice and freezing temperatures for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cold weather alert has subsequently been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Temperatures set to drop in Blackpool next week as arctic air blows in (Credit: Krivec Ales)

This means that "significant impacts" are expected across the health and social care sector due to the weather conditions, particularly impacting those aged 65 and over.

The warning came into force on Thursday (January 11) and it will expire at midday on Thursday, January 18.

In Preston, temperatures are set to drop to -4C next week.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week."

Here is the weather forecast for Preston:

Saturday (January 13)

A good deal of cloud with outbreaks of mainly light rain moving southwards through the day.

Some brighter skies developing later in the north and turning drier, but feeling cold.

Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 1C.

Sunday (January 14)

A cloudy morning in the south with a little rain in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighter skies further north will spread across all areas with spells of sunshine for many during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -2C.

Monday (January 15)

Clear changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Maximum temperature 2C. Minimum temperature -2C.

Tuesday (January 16)

Light snow changing to overcast by late morning. Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature -2C.

Wednesday (January 17)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 2C. Minimum temperature -4C.

Thursday (January 18)

Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Maximum temperature 3C. Minimum temperature -3C.

Friday (January 19)