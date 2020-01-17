Preston weather forecast: Here’s when heavy rain will hit Preston this weekend

Have your say

Preston is set to have a wet end to the week as heavy downpours are forecast for the weekend (Friday 24 to Sunday 26 January 2020).

Sunday is expected to see the worst of the weather, but there will be some drier and cloudier spells over the next couple of days.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (24 Jan)

Friday will see cloudy conditions throughout the day. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm, and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 6C.

Saturday (25 Jan)

Saturday will see overcast conditions throughout the day.

The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 11am, remaining so throughout the afternoon.

Saturday evening will remain cloudy and dry, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Sunday (26 Jan)

Sunday will see heavy rain hit Preston from 9am onwards, continuing throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Rain will turn lighter by 3pm, but continue throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

The evening will see rain ease by around 6pm, turning dry throughout the remainder of the evening. Overnight temperature of 3C.

The Met Office forecast for the UK for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “rain will sweep across all parts on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday brighter with showers, heavy and wintry in the north. Windier than of late with a risk of gales.”