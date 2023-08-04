Last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, with an average of 140.1mm of rain across the month.

Preston in particular recorded 234.6mm of rain in July, but forecasters believe a change in the weather will not come until the second half of August.

Storm Antoni has been named by the Met Office with a low-pressure system set to bring strong winds and rain for many on Saturday.

From late Friday night and into Saturday, Storm Antoni will bring strong winds and a spell of heavy rain which has resulted in the issuing of weather warnings.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

“Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England.”

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Preston this weekend

He added: “Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend:

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, August 5:

1am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 14C

The scene in Croston on Sunday, July 23

2am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 14C

3am – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 14C

4am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C

5am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C

Firefighters responded after a person got stuck inside their vehicle on a flooded road in Fulwood (Credit: @Preston_Fire)

6am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

7am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

8am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

9am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

10am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C

11am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C

Midday – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C

1pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 13C

2pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 13C

3pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

4pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 14C

5pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

6pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

7pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

8pm – Light rain – 40% chance of rain – 13C

9pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 13C

10pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 12C

11pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 12C

Outlook for Sunday, August 6

1am – Partly cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 11C

4am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 10C

7am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 12C

10am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C

1pm – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 17C

4pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 17C

7pm – Sunny – 10% chance of rain – 16C