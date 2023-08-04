Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain set to batter city this weekend as Storm Antoni sweeps across UK
Last month was the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, with an average of 140.1mm of rain across the month.
Preston in particular recorded 234.6mm of rain in July, but forecasters believe a change in the weather will not come until the second half of August.
Storm Antoni has been named by the Met Office with a low-pressure system set to bring strong winds and rain for many on Saturday.
From late Friday night and into Saturday, Storm Antoni will bring strong winds and a spell of heavy rain which has resulted in the issuing of weather warnings.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.
“Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.
“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England.”
He added: “Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”
Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend:
Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, August 5:
1am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 14C
2am – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 14C
3am – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 14C
4am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C
5am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 13C
6am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C
7am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C
8am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C
9am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C
10am – Heavy rain – 90% chance of rain – 12C
11am – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C
Midday – Heavy rain – 80% chance of rain – 13C
1pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 13C
2pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 13C
3pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C
4pm – Light rain – 60% chance of rain – 14C
5pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C
6pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C
7pm – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C
8pm – Light rain – 40% chance of rain – 13C
9pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 13C
10pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 12C
11pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 12C
Outlook for Sunday, August 6
1am – Partly cloudy – More than 5% chance of rain – 11C
4am – Partly cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 10C
7am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 12C
10am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C
1pm – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 17C
4pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 17C
7pm – Sunny – 10% chance of rain – 16C
10pm – Clear night – 10% chance of rain – 14C