Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Friday 19 July, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

This morning will see heavy rain ease and turn into cloud by 10am. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see heavy rain hit from 12pm onwards, turning to lighter rain at 2pm but continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see rain continue, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 5pm, dipping to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain during the morning, which will change to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 23 July to Thursday 1 August said: “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could be hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”