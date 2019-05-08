Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

This morning will see rain throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see heavy, continuous rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see rain continue throughout the evening, easing off by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 8C by 7pm and remain so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy during the morning, changing to light rain by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 12 May - Tuesday 21 May said: “Sunday will be largely dry with sunny spells, after a chilly start with a touch of rural frost.

“High pressure looks set to become established across the UK into next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.”