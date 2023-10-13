News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Preston weather forecast: Cold snap to hit city as temperatures set to drop to 4C next week

Preston will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop, especially overnight – here’s the full weather forecast.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, October 14

Heavy showers, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Preston will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to dropPreston will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop
Preston will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop
Most Popular

Rain is also expected between 3pm and 9pm.

Highs of 11C and lows of 4C.

Sunday, October 15

Clear changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs of 10C and lows of 4C.

Monday, October 16

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 11C and lows of 3C.

Tuesday, October 17

A clear day.

Highs of 13C and lows of 6C.

Wednesday, October 18

Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

Thursday, October 19

Partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 13C and lows of 10C.

Related topics:Preston