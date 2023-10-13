Preston weather forecast: Cold snap to hit city as temperatures set to drop to 4C next week
Preston will remain relatively dry next week but temperatures are set to drop, especially overnight – here’s the full weather forecast.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
Here’s the weather forecast:
Saturday, October 14
Heavy showers, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Rain is also expected between 3pm and 9pm.
Highs of 11C and lows of 4C.
Sunday, October 15
Clear changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs of 10C and lows of 4C.
Monday, October 16
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Highs of 11C and lows of 3C.
Tuesday, October 17
A clear day.
Highs of 13C and lows of 6C.
Wednesday, October 18
Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Highs of 14C and lows of 10C.
Thursday, October 19
Partly cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Highs of 13C and lows of 10C.