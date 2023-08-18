News you can trust since 1886
Preston weather forecast: City set to see sunny spells, scattered showers and cloudy days next week

Scattered showers and occasional sunny spells have been predicted for Preston next week.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST

Here’s the weather forecast:

Saturday, August 19

Largely dry with a few light showers predicted between 1am and 5am.

A cloudy day, but the sun is expected to shine briefly between 3pm and 5pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 21C by 1pm.

Sunday, August 20

A cloudy morning with sunny intervals from 10am.

Preston is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: Caio)Preston is set to see a mixture of scattered showers and occasional sunny spells next week (Credit: Caio)
Light showers predicted at 1pm before turning sunnier throughout the day.

Lows of 15C and highs of 21C.

Monday, August 21

Mostly a cloudy day with occasional showers and sunny spells.

The mercury is set to reach 21C at 1pm, dropping to 17C in the evening.

Tuesday, August 22

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Light showers are predicted between 1pm and 4pm.

Lows of 15C and highs of 21C.

Wednesday, August 23

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Starting off at around 15C in the morning before rising to 19C by 1pm.

Thursday, August 24

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

Lows of 13C and highs of 18C.

