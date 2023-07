The city has been battered by heavy rain this week, and forecasters predict the unsettled weather will continue over the weekend.

Heavy showers and torrential downpours are set to batter Preston on Saturday (July 15), as well as a risk of thunderstorms.

Strong winds of up to 34mph have also been predicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the wet conditions, temperatures are expected to reach around 18C on Saturday and 17C on Sunday (July 16).

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday, July 15:

1am – Partly cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain – 15C

Preston is set to be hit by thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds this weekend (Photo by Erik Witsoe)

2am – Partly cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain – 15C

3am – Partly cloudy – Less than 5% chance of rain – 15C

4am – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 14C

5am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 14C

6am – Sunny intervals – 10% chance of rain – 15C

7am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 15C

8am – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C

9am – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 16C

10am – Thunder – 70% chance of rain – 16C

11am – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 16C

Midday – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 17C

1pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 17C

2pm – Light shower – 50% chance of rain – 18C

3pm – Heavy shower – 70% chance of rain – 17C

4pm – Heavy shower – 70% chance of rain – 16C

5pm – Thunder shower – 60% chance of rain – 16C

6pm – Light shower – 50% chance of rain – 16C

7pm – Light shower – 50% chance of rain – 16C

8pm – Cloudy – 20% chance of rain – 16C

9pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C

10pm – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 15C

11pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 15C

Outlook for Sunday, July 16:

1am – Heavy shower – 50% chance of rain – 15C

4am – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 14C

7am – Light rain – 50% chance of rain – 14C

10am – Light shower – 30% chance of rain – 15C

1pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 16C

4pm – Cloudy – 10% chance of rain – 17C

7pm – Light shower – 40% chance of rain – 16C