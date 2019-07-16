Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright on Tuesday 16 July, with sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see bright skies throughout, becoming a little cloudy at around 4pm. The temperature will remain at 21C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: “It will be unsettled this coming weekend, with rain clearing the northeast on Saturday.

“The rain will be followed by sunny spells and scattered, heavy showers, with the risk of thunderstorms.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average, but it will be warm in the south and east.

“While there will be a few showers in the northeast on Sunday, many areas will be drier, with sunny spells.”