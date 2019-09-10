Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud and rain could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 10 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a period of overcast conditions between 12pm and 2pm, before bright sunshine returns from 2pm onwards. However, cloud will begin to creep in from 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see some sunshine before turning cloudy. Light rain will hit from 11pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light rain, heavy rain, cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 13 September to Sunday 22 September said: “Friday is likely to be dry and bright in the south, but windy with blustery showers in the north.

“The dry and bright conditions are likely to spread further north for next weekend, leaving just the far north with wetter and windier weather.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year but chilly nights in the south may cause some early morning fog.”