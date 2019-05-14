Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures continue to rise

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will rise quickly, reaching 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 3pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 18 May to Monday 27 May said: “Daily detail is uncertain but it is most likely to remain changeable into the weekend, with an increasing risk of showers, perhaps with some longer spells of rain spreading to many parts.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunder. There will also be some drier spells, with the driest, brightest weather most likely to be in west and northwest Scotland, where it will also be warmest.

“Temperatures elsewhere will be close to or rather below average at first, especially in parts of the east, but they will tend to become a little warmer through next week.”