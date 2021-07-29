Preston Met Office weather forecast: Will the heavy rain stop before the weekend?

And the unseasonable weather is set to continue for the next few days with yet more wet weather on its way.

Rain is expected today (Thursday, July 29), with a mix of showers and heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

Thursday will also feel a lot cooler than earlier this week, with highs of 17C.

More heavy rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday in Preston.

More wet weather is also forecast for Friday, with an 80% chance of rain expected throughout the morning.

While temperatures will begin to warm up over the weekend and into next week, more scattered showers are forecast from Tuesday onwards.

Here is the day-by-day forecast for the coming days in Preston:

Friday, July 30, 2021 >>

A cloudy start to Friday, with spells of heavy rain during the morning. Scattered showers expected through the afternoon with cloud gradually breaking into evening. Maximum temperature 17C.

Saturday, July 31, 2021 >>

A drier day all round, with light cloud and sunny spells throughout. Temperatures will begin to climb again, with highs of 18C forecast.

Sunday, August 1, 2021 >>

Sunday will be a repeat of the dry and brighter weather seen on Saturday. Sunny spells are again likely with temperatures remaining steady at 18C.

Monday, August 2, 2021 >>

The temperature will rise slightly on Monday, with highs of 19C. Another dry day with some sunny spells.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 >>

While Tuesday is set to be another mainly dry and bright day, there will be the chance of scattered showers into the afternoon. However, it will begin to feel warmer, as temperatures continue to climb (20C).

