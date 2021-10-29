Preston hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when heavy rain hit the city today

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain affecting Preston is in place until 3pm on Friday, October 29, 2021.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:49 am
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:10 am

The Met Office is warning residents that there is a small chance of flooding, which may cause difficult driving conditions and affect train and bus services.

In Cumbria, rain has continued to fall overnight after dozens of homes were flooded and road and rail travel disrupted.

Met Office yellow weather warning for rain issued for Lancaster, Morecambe, Pres...

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain covers much of Lancashire including Preston.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston from 11am until 11pm Friday:

11:00 - Light cloud / 20% chance rain / 13C

12:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 12C

13:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 11C

14:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 10C

15:00 - Cloud / 70% chance of rain / 11C

16:00 - Cloud / 10% chance of rain / 11C

17:00 - Cloud / 30% chance of rain / 11C

18:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 11C

19:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C

20:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C

21:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C

22:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 9C

23:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C

