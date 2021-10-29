Preston hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when heavy rain hit the city today
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain affecting Preston is in place until 3pm on Friday, October 29, 2021.
The Met Office is warning residents that there is a small chance of flooding, which may cause difficult driving conditions and affect train and bus services.
In Cumbria, rain has continued to fall overnight after dozens of homes were flooded and road and rail travel disrupted.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston from 11am until 11pm Friday:
11:00 - Light cloud / 20% chance rain / 13C
12:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 12C
13:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 11C
14:00 - Heavy cloud / 90% chance of rain / 10C
15:00 - Cloud / 70% chance of rain / 11C
16:00 - Cloud / 10% chance of rain / 11C
17:00 - Cloud / 30% chance of rain / 11C
18:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 11C
19:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C
20:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C
21:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C
22:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 9C
23:00 - Cloud / 5% chance of rain / 10C