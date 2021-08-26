Preston bank holiday weather: Met Office says sun to keep shining over warm weekend

The sun is expected to keep on shining in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley this August bank holiday weekend

Sunny spells and dry conditions are set to continue over the long weekend as people make the most of the last bank holiday break before Christmas.

The fine weather means families can look forward to making the most of the outdoors this weekend, as life in Lancashire continues its gradual return to normality after 18 months of coronavirus and lockdowns.

What can we expect on Friday?

Melissa Littlechild and Ebony Gilmour have fun in the sun at Avenham Park during the July heatwave

The weather is expected to get off to a fine start on Friday, with plenty of warm sunshine and a light breeze making it a perfect day for a picnic in the park or a cycle ride along Preston's Guild Wheel.

There might be some light cloud in the afternoon but temperatures will still average around 19°C until early evening when it is expected to become a bit cooler.

Saturday and Sunday

The fine and dry conditions are expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday, with the weekend boasting warm, sunny spells cooled by a gentle breeze for most of the morning and afternoon.

The Met Office says temperatures are again expected to peak at 19°C at around 4pm on both days, before gradually dipping to 14°C by 10pm.

Monday

Bank holiday Monday is expected to be cloudier but should remain dry with some sunshine breaking through in the late morning and early afternoon.

Some areas around Preston may see patchy cloud linger, but most places will enjoy further sunny spells as the day progresses.

Max temps are expected to reach 18°C at 4pm before growing cooler in the evening and there is only a 5% chance of rain throughout the day, says the Met Office.

