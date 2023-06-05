The mercury could reach 26° or 27° in parts of the UK on Thursday (June 8), including Wales and south-west England – but what about Preston?

According to the Met Office, Preston’s best weather and hottest day of the year is likely to come at the weekend, with temps of 23° and 24° predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

It will be cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures are likely to linger around 19/20°, with some cloud in the mornings.

This week we can expect plenty of clear blue skies and sunshine across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble as we edge closer to summer, which officially begins in just over two weeks on June 21

This is what we can expect today, this evening, tomorrow and the rest of the week...

This afternoon

A fine and dry afternoon with plenty of strong sunshine. Feeling warm with a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight

Lots of late evening sunshine. Turning cool in rural areas that hold onto clear skies. Minimum temperature 8°C.

Tuesday

Cloud gradually clearing through the morning to leave an increasing amount of strong sunshine throughout the rest of the day.

Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

A lot of strong sunshine each day once early cloud clears. Feeling warm with temperatures climbing a touch, albeit with a slightly strengthening breeze.

Hottest part of each day, Monday to Sunday

Monday – Sunny, max temp 22° between 3pm and 6pm.

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temps of 19° to 20° between 3pm and 6pm.

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temps of 19° to 20° between 4pm and 6pm.

Thursday – Sunny intervals, max temp 20° between 4pm and 6pm.

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, max temp 20° between 4pm and 6pm.

Saturday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, max temp 23° between 4pm and 6pm.

Sunday – Sunny, max temp 24° between 2pm and 6pm.

What does the Met Office say?

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “There will be lots of dry weather, with the sunnier skies always in the West and cloudier skies always in the East.

“Going forward, temperatures are going to be similar if not a little bit higher towards the end of the week.

“This West-East split will be continuing with temperatures as well, so in western parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to around the mid 20s while the eastern side of the UK is more likely to see mid to high teens.