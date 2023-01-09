‘Persistent heavy rain’ set to batter Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Outbreaks of rain will spread across England and Wales on Tuesday (January 10), bringing the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

Forecasters said north west England will see the heaviest and most persistent rainfall, particularly over higher ground.

“Rainfall totals of 60-80 mm could accumulate over parts of Cumbria,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning which covers most of Lancashire was subsequently issued.

It will be in place from 6am until 8pm on Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect, according to the Met Office:

‘Persistent heavy rain’ is set to batter Lancashire on January 10 (Credit: Erik Witsoe)

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

Outlook for the rest of the week:

Tuesday:

Mild, wet and overcast throughout with persistent rain and drizzle. Rain heavy at times especially on upslopes. Strong winds with coastal gales. Maximum temperature 11C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: