No rain forecast for Preston on Halloween but weather in city set to worsen as week goes on

Heavy rain is predicted to hit Preston next week following a dry but cloudy spell.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Oct 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:

Saturday (October 28)

A cloudy start with showers, heavy at times, especially along the coasts.

Heavy rain is predicted to hit Preston next week (Credit: Aaron Burden)
Heavy rain is predicted to hit Preston next week (Credit: Aaron Burden)
Sunny spells developing by the afternoon, particularly in the south.

Winds easing with temperatures generally around average.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Sunday (October 29)

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Monday (October 30)

Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Tuesday (October 31)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Wednesday (November 1)

Heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Thursday (November 2)

Heavy rain.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.

