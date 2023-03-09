More snow set to hit Lancashire as new yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

The cold snap is expected to worsen in Lancashire over the weekend, bringing the threat of power cuts and travel delays.

A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice – which covers most of the county – has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning does not cover Blackpool, Fleetwood or Lancaster.

When is more snow predicted to fall?

The warning will be in place from 3pm on Saturday (March 11) until 6am on Sunday (March 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows an earlier warning which was set to end at 2pm on Friday (March 10).

How much snow could we see?

More snow is set to hit Lancashire over the weekend (Credit: Matthew Allen)

Accumulations are likely to be confined to elevations above 200m, with 2-5cm possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5-10cm is possible above 400m.

What has the Met Office said?

The warning will be in place from 3pm on March 11 until 6am on March 12 (Credit: Met Office)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of low pressure moving in from the southwest through Saturday night into Sunday will bring a band of precipitation across much of the UK.

"The forward edge of this is expected to fall as a transient band of snow which may bring accumulations over higher ground, before turning increasingly to rain from the south through the night.

“However, for some places in the north of this area, this band may become slow-moving and snow may persist into Sunday morning.

"For much of the area, accumulations are likely to be confined to elevations above 200m, with 2-5cm possible, 5-10cm possible above 400m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These accumulations are likely to begin melting with the onset of rain, although, during this transition freezing rain is possible giving icy conditions, mainly over higher ground.

“In the north, where the band of precipitation becomes slow-moving, similar accumulations are expected although this will not melt, with lying snow remaining through Sunday.”

Will there be any travel disruption or power cuts?

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Possible delays or cancellations to air travel

- Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad