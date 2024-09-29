Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Met Office warning for heavy rain has been issued for Lancashire and the North West tomorrow.

Heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in parts of Lancashire tomorrow, warns the Met Office, as the forecaster issues yet another weather alert for the region.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for rain will come into effect at 12.30am on Monday (September 30) and remain in place until 8pm in the evening.

The Met Office said torrential downpours could lead to flooding and cause disruption on the roads throughout the day.

The worst of the rain is forecast for Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire, but parts of south Lancashire are also likely to see downpours, particularly around South Ribble and Chorley.

There is likely to be some spray and flooding on the roads, while bus and train services might be affected, making journey times longer.

“Persistent and heavy rain”

The Met Office says: “A spell of persistent and at times heavy rain is expected to affect northeast Wales and northwest England during Monday before easing on Monday night.

“20-40mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely with a few places seeing up to 60mm during the course of the day.”