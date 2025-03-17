This video More videos

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Lancashire this week, coinciding with the spring equinox, making the county hotter than Ibiza.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast predicts 18C for Wigan, Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster at 3 pm on Thursday.

In contrast, Ibiza is forecast to reach a high of 17C on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 18C for Lancashire this week | Pixabay

The latest forecast for Lancashire shows a colder start to the week, with highs of 11C today and 12C on Tuesday.

Temperatures will then climb to 15C on Wednesday before reaching 18°C on Thursday and Friday.

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said: "We’re expecting quite a lot of dry weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine as we head through the next few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By Wednesday, we’re looking at highs of about 17C in the south. And then on Thursday, we could get as high as 19C."

Unfortunately, the warm weather is not expected to last into the weekend, with a high of 14C on Saturday and just 11C on Sunday.

What is the spring equinox?

The hotter weather will coincide with the spring equinox.

At the equinox, the Earth's axis is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun, meaning day and night are nearly equal in length. The equinox happens twice a year, in March and in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring equinox marks the start of astronomical spring.

Beyond the equinox, until the summer solstice on June 21, days will be longer than nights.

When is the spring equinox?

This year, the spring equinox is on March 20.