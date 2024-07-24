Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Lights may be visible across parts of the UK tonight as a geomagnetic storm hits Earth, according to the Met Office.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is likely to arrive on July 24, giving a peak chance of Strong Geomagnetic Storm (G3) conditions in the Northern Hemisphere.

This may result in auroral displays down to Northern Ireland, northern England and similar geomagnetic latitudes, albeit impeded by the near-full moon and limited hours of darkness, the weather agency said.

A simulation of the event predicted the display would be most visible in northern England at approximately 9pm.

The Met Office’s Space Weather forecast states the celestial display is expected to last until midnight.

The best conditions to view the Northern Lights is when the sky is dark and there are no clouds.

However, current forecasts show large parts of the country should expect clouds into the evening.

“Ideally, the lights will be best viewed away from any light pollution, in remote areas, facing the northern horizon – north facing coasts produce some of the best viewing locations,” the Met Office says on its website.

“Predominantly the northern lights are best witnessed in Scotland, North England, North Wales and Northern Ireland. However, under severe space weather conditions, the lights can be seen throughout the UK.”

Space weather expert Dr Tamitha Skov said on social media platform X: "The window for arrival starts early July 24.

"Likely the storm will be fashionably late, due to slow solar wind 'traffic' & an additional glancing storm blow ahead of it."

She added that the geomagnetic conditions are likely to reach G1 to G2 levels.

It comes after a storm in May measured at G5, which is considered extreme and the strongest level of solar storm.