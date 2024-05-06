Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain across the North West
The Met Office has warned residents across Lancashire and the greater North West area that heavy rain and thunderstorms are on their way, advising people to take care as the conditions could cause flooding and travel disruption.
Issuing and yellow weather warning for the entire North West region between 1pm on Monday 6 May and 9pm on Monday 6 May, the Met Office say people can expect a small chance of flooding, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds, as well as delays to train and bus services, difficult driving conditions caused by spray, and potential power cuts.
“Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening,” said the Met Office. “Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.”
Authorities have warned people to be prepared and to keep up to date with local weather forecasts.
