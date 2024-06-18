Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms in Lancashire today.

The yellow warning will be in place from 11am to 9pm and covers the whole of the North West region.

The forecaster says showers will develop later on Tuesday morning, becoming heavy with some thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.

Some of these will be slow-moving with lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places likely to see 20-30 mm of rain in one hour.

What to expect

Are thunderstorms on the way to Lancashire? | Tanya Gorelov

The Met Office expects thunderstorms to bring some disruption to travel and has warned of possible flooding and power cuts.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services are possible

Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures