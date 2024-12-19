The Met Office has put an end to hopes for a White Christmas despite recent speculation about a ‘snowbomb’ hitting the UK this festive season.

According to the forecasters, mild and settled conditions are likely for most of the country on December 25, after days of unsettled weather with strong winds, rain, and wintry conditions in some areas.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority. Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across northwest Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed. We’ll be giving more details as we get closer to the day, so do keep up-to-date with the latest Met Office forecast.”

This comes after a yellow warning for wind was issued in some parts of Scotland on Saturday (December 21), potentially creating “difficult travel conditions” with delays possible to road, rail and air services.

Dan Harris added: “With Christmas still seven days away, we cannot yet be confident about the regional scale details, however the broad trends in the forecast come with higher than usual confidence for this lead time. Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure.”

High pressure is expected to build in from Christmas Eve, bringing calmer weather to much of the UK. Inland areas are likely to see a cold but sunny day on Thursday, with widespread frost possible Friday morning.

However, conditions will remain unsettled in northwest Scotland, where wind and rain may persist.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday (December 21)

A deep area of low pressure will bring strong winds, with gusts of up to 80mph possible in parts of northern Scotland, including the Hebrides and Orkney. A yellow wind warning has been issued, and travel disruptions are expected. Rain will accompany the winds, with heavy showers turning wintry on higher ground, particularly in the northwest.

Sunday (December 22)

The UK will experience a mix of sunny intervals and blustery showers, some of which will bring sleet or snow to northern and western areas. Snow could cover hills and mountains as far south as the Peak District. Gales are expected in exposed regions, adding to the chilly feel.

Monday (December 23)

A frontal system will bring further wind and rain across all parts of the UK.