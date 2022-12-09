Met office confirm that overnight temperatures plummeted to -6C in parts of Lancashire as yellow ice warning continues
Temperatures dropped below -6C last night in parts of Lancashire – including Blackpool and Preston.
The coldest temperatures were recorded as -6.7C in Moor Park (Preston) at 7:52AM and Myerscough at 5:58AM.
In Blackpool, the lowest temperature was -6.3C, recorded at Squires Gate around 5:10AM.
And it is expected to get even colder tonight, with the minimum temperature predicted to be -8 °C.
The warning came after a yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted very cold nights and widespread frosts.
Covering Blackpool, Fleetwood, Kirkham, parts of Preston and Lancaster, it has been in place from 4pm on Thursday (December 8) and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday (December 11).
While the UK Health and Security Agency already issued a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).The Met Office said on Twitter: “If you haven’t already, it’s time to dig out the winter hats, gloves and scarves.”