Met office confirm that overnight temperatures plummeted to -6C in parts of Lancashire as yellow ice warning continues

Temperatures dropped below -6C last night in parts of Lancashire – including Blackpool and Preston.

By Lucinda Herbert
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The coldest temperatures were recorded as -6.7C in Moor Park (Preston) at 7:52AM and Myerscough at 5:58AM.

In Blackpool, the lowest temperature was -6.3C, recorded at Squires Gate around 5:10AM.

And it is expected to get even colder tonight, with the minimum temperature predicted to be -8 °C.

Ice crystals on a frozen leaf during frosty weather. Parts of the UK are being hit by freezing conditions with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a Level 3 cold weather alert covering England until Monday and the Met Office issuing several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK over the coming days. Picture date: Friday December 9, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The warning came after a yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted very cold nights and widespread frosts.

Covering Blackpool, Fleetwood, Kirkham, parts of Preston and Lancaster, it has been in place from 4pm on Thursday (December 8) and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday (December 11).

While the UK Health and Security Agency already issued a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).The Met Office said on Twitter: “If you haven’t already, it’s time to dig out the winter hats, gloves and scarves.”

