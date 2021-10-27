Lytham Windmill loses another sail in stormy weather - and the remaining two sails will be removed for safety inspection

The sail was damaged this morning and removed by Fylde Council today.

The area has been cordoned off and the remaining two sails will be removed on Tuesday so they can be inspected.

It comes after a sail snapped in two in blustery weather on the evening of Friday, October 1.

Storm damage to a second sail on Lytham Windmill Credit: Fylde Council

It was later found to be rotten inside, and a piece of timber big enough to replace the sail is currently being sourced.

Following the latest damage, a Fylde Council spokesman said: "Due to further storm damage another sail has had to be removed from the windmill.

"This will be replaced along with the other, and the remaining two sails are being inspected to ensure they remain safe.

"The area around the windmill has now been fenced off and the remaining two sails will be removed for inspection on Tuesday."

Fylde Council owns and maintains the 216-year-old structure.

The windmill, which was ravaged by a wind-induced fire in 1919, previously lost a sail to high winds in 2011 and following that, the remaining three were removed to allow for repairs to the

windshaft support.

Those fixes, which took a day, had to take place before the new sails could be attached. The council has also had a second sail made after another was found to be weakened.

And back in 1998, gale force winds caused three of the windmill’s sails to completely snap off, while the fourth sail was found to be damaged beyond repair.

All were replaced with special pitch pine imported from Canada.