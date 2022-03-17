Lancashire weather: Sun set to shine this weekend with temperatures reaching 14 degrees centigrade
Lancashire is set to bask in the sun this weekend with temperatures expected to reach as high as 14 degrees centigrade.
The outlook for Saturday through to Monday is dry with plenty of sunshine. There will be chilly nights and mornings, with the possibility of frost and fog at first, but it will feel warm in the afternoon sunshine.
Sunrise on Saturday, which will be the warmest day, is at 6.17am and sunset will be 6.22pm.
It may not be hot enough to dig out the bathing suit, but it will be a pleasant, dry day with plenty of rays and clear skies.
It will be warmest at around 3pm on Saturday.
Make the most of it though as showers are expected in the early part of next week. Some areas may see heavier bursts at times, whilst other areas may miss this rain altogether.
Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers at the top of our homepage.