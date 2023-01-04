Lancashire weather: Met Office predicts when the county will first see snow in 2023

Towards the end of last year Lancashire saw some snowfall and although the Christmas period remained snow free, there could be some more of the white stuff on the way in January.

When does the Met Office think it will next snow in Lancashire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there is no imminent prospect of snow, the Met Office’s long-term weather forecast is predicting some wintry conditions to hit the North West as January continues. From Sunday, January 8, until Tuesday, January 17, there is snow predicted for northern areas of the UK.

Lancashire saw some snow in December with more forecast to fall in January

Unsettled weather is expected across most of the UK over the first half of January with the majority of the nation seeing blustery showers and rain with these conditions being worst in coastal areas. This rain may fall as snow in northern regions with higher ground expected to be hit with the worst of any potential flurries of snow.