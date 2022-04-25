According to the Met Office there will be largely clear skies overnight in Lancashire with a touch of frost in prone spots. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will bechilly but bright at first. Cloud will build from the east through the morning, though most places will stay dry throughout. Mostly light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is largely dry and settled though often cloudy. Thursday is likely to be the brightest day. Risk of overnight frosts, turning warmer by the end of the week.

Mixed weather is forecast for the end of the month with some sun returning in May

Some sunshine will return early next month – from May 9-23 the weather is likely to be settled across much of the UK, with clear or sunny spells at first. A good deal of dry weather expected, but a chance of showers in places and a lower risk of more prolonged rain. Perhaps becoming unsettled more generally for a time mid-May before returning to drier and more settled conditions towards the end the month. Temperatures most likely to be close to or above normal.

Watch out for pollen!