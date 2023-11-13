The Met Office is warning of ‘very strong winds’ across Lancashire as Storm Debi hits the region today (Monday, November 13).

An amber weather warning is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 4pm, with forecasters expecting Storm Debi to unleash heavy rain and ‘disruptive winds’ over a 6-hour period.

The Met Office has warned of disruption to traffic and travel, with some rail journeys likely to be cancelled and roads closed due to inland gales of up to 65mph.

Those living or visiting coastal areas are also urged to be vigilant as the Met Office warns of gusts of up to 80mph along the Fylde Coast.

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties”, warns the forecaster.

It added there is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Flying debris is also a risk and could lead to injuries if the storm causes damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The wind is expected to ease after 4pm with Storm Debi to move into the North Sea by Monday evening.

Mini forecast

The Met Office says: “A spell of very strong westerly winds is expected to develop later Monday morning across northwest England in association with Storm Debi.

"Inland gusts of 60-65 mph are likely in places whilst along the coast gusts of 70-80 mph are expected. Winds will gradually ease into the evening.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

9am – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 34mph

10am – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 43mph

11am – 80% chance of rain, 10°, wind gusts 48mph

12pm – 80% chance of rain, 10°, wind gusts 54mph

1pm – 50% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 58mph

2pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 62mph

3pm – 80% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 56mph

4pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 52mph

5pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 46mph

6pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 39mph

7pm – 30% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 37mph

8pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 33mph

9pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 30mph

10pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 29mph

11pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 29mph

What to expect

- Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- Some roads and bridges likely to close

- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage