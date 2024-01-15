The Met Office has issued a further 24 hour warning for snow and ice across Lancashire.

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice across Lancashire this week, with 5-10 cm of snow expected to fall from tomorrow.

A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is already in place across the whole of Lancashire from 12am tonight until midnight on Wednesday.

But the forecaster has now extended the warning for a further 24 hours into Thursday evening.

The weather warning covers the whole of Lancashire and the North West, with snow showers expected to cause some travel disruption on the roads and railways.

The Met Office has warned people to be wary of untreated pavements and cycle paths which might become impassable and pose a risk.

It adds there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, while travel delays on roads can also be expected.

Some drivers could find themselves at risk of being stranded while some delays or cancellations are expected for those travelling by road, rail and air.

Latest snow forecast for Lancashire

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of snow showers will start the day running across parts of west Wales, however as the wind changes to a more northwesterly direction these will increasingly affect Lancashire and northwest England.

"Generally many places in this area will only see 1-2 cm or so of snow, with any quickly melting on the immediate coastlines.

"However, where showers align, some narrow corridors could see 5-10 cm of snowfall. This most likely in parts of northwest England.

"In addition, ice will likely be a significant hazard across much of the region".

What should I do?

- Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe.

- Plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary.

- If driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off.

- Make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).