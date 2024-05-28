Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The county is set for thunderstorms and torrential rain today.

A five hour weather warning has been issued by the Met Office of thunderstorms which may bring torrential downpours.

The warning has said the weather is due to last from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday May 28.

The weather could cause travel disruption and, in places, flooding which may lead to damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms will break out in some places this afternoon and move quite quickly eastwards before fading during the late afternoon or early evening.

Where storms do occur, 15 to 30 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour or two in a few spots and frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

Met Office have provided tips on staying safe:

Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).