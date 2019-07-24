Lancashire lightning storm: Your pictures of the spectacle that lit up the skies
Storm watchers were left stunned after a fierce lightning storm lit up the skies above Lancashire this morning (July 24).
These are some of our favourite pictures of the breathtaking spectacle, captured by our readers, as the storm raged across the night sky.
This stunning time-lapse video picture was captured the ball lightning dancing across the sky over Buckshaw Village. Credit: Iain Lynn
The lightning crackled and charged across the night sky for nearly two hours
The storm brought people to their windows to watch the awesome light spectacle which erupted in the skies above Lancashire
Lightning over Lancashire as the farmers continue grafting in the fields below. Credit: Curtis Richmond
