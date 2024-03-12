Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several flood warnings and alerts were put in place across Lancashire on Tuesday, with the public urged to "act now" to avoid damage to their homes

A combination of high tides and torrential rain meant several areas in the county were at risk of flooding.

Flood warnings were subsequently issued for the Wyre estuary at Thornton and the coastline at Sunderland, around Sunderland Point, Bazil Point and Potts Corner.

The Environment Agency said "flooding is expected" and warned people to "stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous."

Several flood alerts were also issued, covering the coast from Heysham to Cockerham, the Lune estuary south west of Lancaster and the Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston.

More downpours are forecast this week, with 131 flood alerts and 45 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency across England and Wales.

The Met Office forecast for Lancashire shows more heavy rain is expected throughout Wednesday while further heavy showers are predicted on Thursday and Friday.

The storm boards in Wyre were subsequently closed following warnings of high tides and strong winds of up to 40mph this week.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: "We advise members of the public to avoid the coast as a safety precaution during the predicted bad weather.

"Storm boards block walkways onto the promenade and help protect against coastal flooding.

"Our officers will continue to monitor the situation."

You can see full details of the flood warnings and alerts issued by the Environment Agency below:

Flood warnings - flooding is likely

Wyre estuary at Thornton, affecting Nestleton, Underbank Rd, Aylesbury House and Silcock's Cottages

Flood warning area: Nestleton, Underbank Road, Aylesbury House and Silcock's Cottages.

Lancashire coastline at Sunderland, around Sunderland Point, Bazil Point and Potts Corner

Flood warning area: Lancaster Road from Oxcliffe Hill Farm to Heaton Bottom Road, Heaton and Bazil Point. Sunderland Brows Farm, Sunderland Point, First and Second Terrace, Alderley Bank, Potts Corner and Shorefields House and Caravan Park.

Flood alerts - flooding is possible

Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston

Flood alert area: Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

Coast from Heysham to Cockerham

Flood alert area: Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland, Bank Houses, Hillam, Sand Side and Cockerham Moss.

Lune estuary south west of Lancaster