The 18 Lancashire postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the eighteen Lancashire postcodes eligible.

Eighteen Lancashire postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Pedestrian walks in frost-covered park. | Tolga Akmen /AFP via Getty Images

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Cold weather payments: Lancashire postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Lancashire postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

FY8 Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire

PR1 Preston, Lancashire

PR2 Preston, Lancashire

PR3 Claughton, Lancashire

PR4 Freckleton, Lancashire

PR5 Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

PR25 Leyland, Lancashire

PR26 Leyland, Lancashire

BB1 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB2 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB3 Darwen, Blackburn with Darwen

BB5 Accrington, Lancashire

BB6 Accrington, Lancashire

BB7 Clitheroe, Lancashire

LA2 Caton, Lancashire

LA6 Whittingham, Lancashire

PR6 Chorley, Lancashire

WN8 Ormskirk, Lancashire