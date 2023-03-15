News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire braces for persistent heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Persistent rain is set to hit Lancashire this week, prompting the Met Office to issue a 15-hour yellow weather warning.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:09 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:21 GMT

Residents could face “difficult travel conditions” this week as forecasters predict persistent rain will batter Lancashire on Thursday (March 16).

Up to 70mm of rain is expected to fall in most places, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain.

“The rain will be coupled with generally windy conditions which is likely to further reduce visibility from spray,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

Most Popular

“Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday afternoon.”

A yellow weather warning for rain which covers all of the county has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.

It will be in place from midnight until 3pm on Thursday.

There is a possibility spray and flooding on roads will likely make journey times longer, and residents have been urged to plan ahead.

Persistent rain is set to hit Lancashire this week (Credit: Erik Witsoe)
Weather outlook for this week:

- Wednesday (March 15):

A cold, icy, but bright start to the day.

Up to 70mm of rain is expected to fall in most places (Credit: Met Office)
Cloud thickening from the west during the afternoon, with rain and hill snow moving northeastwards.

Feeling cold with winds strengthening through the day.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

- Wednesday night:

Remaining wet and windy this evening with any snow turning back to rain overnight.

The rain, heavy at times, leading to the risk of flooding.

Temperatures rising. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

- Thursday (March 16):

Cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, with possible localised flooding.

Windy especially along the coasts and hills.

Milder. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

- Outlook for Friday to Sunday (March 17-19):

Remaining unsettled with showers, heavy at times, and longer spells of rain into the weekend.

Possibly drier on Sunday with some bright or sunny spells.

Often windy though mild.

