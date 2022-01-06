Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Preston with sleet, hail and snow forecast as temperature drops

The warning means frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday and Friday.

What to expect

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weather warning is in place

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

11:00 - 90% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 29mph

12:00 - 95% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 33mph

13:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph

14:00 - 20% chance of rain. Wind gust 36mph

15:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph

16:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 31mph

17:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 27mph

18:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 32mph

19:00 - 20% chance of rain. Wind gust 30mph

20:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 30mph

21:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 32mph

22:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 27mph

23:00 - 80% chance of rain. Wind gust 29mph