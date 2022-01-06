Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Preston with sleet, hail and snow forecast as temperature drops
A yellow weather warning has been put in place today as the mercury plummets across Lancashire.
The warning means frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday and Friday.
What to expect
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston for Thursday, January 6, 2022:
11:00 - 90% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 29mph
12:00 - 95% chance of rain and the possibility of sleet/snow. Wind gust 33mph
13:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 35mph
14:00 - 20% chance of rain. Wind gust 36mph
15:00 - 90% chance of rain. Wind gust 38mph
16:00 - 50% chance of rain. Wind gust 31mph
17:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 27mph
18:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 32mph
19:00 - 20% chance of rain. Wind gust 30mph
20:00 - 60% chance of rain. Wind gust 30mph
21:00 - 10% chance of rain. Wind gust 32mph
22:00 - 40% chance of rain. Wind gust 27mph
23:00 - 80% chance of rain. Wind gust 29mph
