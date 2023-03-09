News you can trust since 1886
Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: When will the snow stop?

People across Preston are experiencing snowfall and freezing temperatures today (March 9) as a Yellow weather warning is given.

By Hannah Bridgeman
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Temperatures are expected to experience disruptive snow and strong winds as another band of snow, sleet and rain moves northwards.

Precipitation is expected to continue into the evening and overnight, with a maximum temperature of just four degrees celsius.

The MET say to expect ‘Rain, sleet, and snow to gradually clear Friday morning to leave a drier and brighter afternoon with lighter winds, though still the odd snow flurry. Frost overnight with icy stretches.’

The MET office predicts disruptive snow continuing into the evening and overnight. (Credit: Zainab Bhatti)
Hour-by-Hour Forecast according to the MET Office:

13:00: 80% Snow 1C

14:00: 20% Snow 2C

15:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C

16:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C

17:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C

18:00: 80% Snow 1C

19:00: 50% Snow 1C

20:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C

21:00: 60% Snow 2C

22:00: 50% Snow 2C

23:00: 50% Chance of precipitation 2C

24:00: 10% Chance of precipitation 2C

