Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: When will the snow stop?
People across Preston are experiencing snowfall and freezing temperatures today (March 9) as a Yellow weather warning is given.
Temperatures are expected to experience disruptive snow and strong winds as another band of snow, sleet and rain moves northwards.
Precipitation is expected to continue into the evening and overnight, with a maximum temperature of just four degrees celsius.
The MET say to expect ‘Rain, sleet, and snow to gradually clear Friday morning to leave a drier and brighter afternoon with lighter winds, though still the odd snow flurry. Frost overnight with icy stretches.’
Hour-by-Hour Forecast according to the MET Office:
13:00: 80% Snow 1C
14:00: 20% Snow 2C
15:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C
16:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C
17:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C
18:00: 80% Snow 1C
19:00: 50% Snow 1C
20:00: 20% Chance of precipitation 2C
21:00: 60% Snow 2C
22:00: 50% Snow 2C
23:00: 50% Chance of precipitation 2C
24:00: 10% Chance of precipitation 2C