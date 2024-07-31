Hour-by-hour forecast as Lancashire braces for thunderstorms following 25C weather
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has subsequently been issued by the Met Office.
The warning - which covers all of the county - will be in place from 1am until 11.59pm on Thursday (July 31).
Up to 50mm of rain is set to fall over the course of a few hours, with residents urged to prepare for flash flooding and power cuts.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.
“This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday.
“Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.”
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, and there is a chance bus and train services could be delayed.
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also possible, causing a danger to life.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday (July 30)
1pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 23C
2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 24C
3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 24C
4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 24C
5pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 24C
6pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 23C
7pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 22C
8pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
9pm - Partly cloudy night - 10% chance of rain - 20C
10pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 19C
11pm - Cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 18C
Hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday (July 31)
12am - Cloudy - 30% chance of rain - 18C
1am - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 17C
2am - Light rain - 50% chance of rain - 17C
3am - Light rain - 60% chance of rain - 17C
4am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 16C
5am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 16C
6am - Light shower day - 60% chance of rain - 16C
7am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 16C
8am - Sunny intervals - 30% chance of rain - 17C
9am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 18C
10am - Sunny intervals - 20% chance of rain - 19C
11am - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 20C
12pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 20C
1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 21C
2pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
3pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
4pm - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 21C
5pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C
6pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 21C
7pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 20C
8pm - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 19C
9pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 17C
10pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 16C
11pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 15C
