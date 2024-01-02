Heavy rain set to hit parts of Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Lancashire, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Up to 40mm of rain is set to fall in parts of Lancashire on Thursday (January 2).

A yellow weather warning - which covers Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn, Darwen and Burnley - has been issued by the Met Office.

It will be in place from 5pm until 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 40mm of rain is set to fall in parts of Lancashire (Credit: Ryoji Iwata)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Following recent wet weather, a further spell of rain, heavy in places, will move northeastwards on Tuesday.

"10-20 mm of rain falling fairly widely, with a few places seeing 30-40 mm, this on top of the overnight rainfall.

"The worst of the rain should clear southwestern areas of England and south Wales by around the middle of Tuesday but could last into the evening across the northeast of the warning area."

Forecaster warned flooding is possible and spray on roads could make journey times longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus and train services could also be affected and some interruption to power supplies and other services is possible.

Here's the weather forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, January 3:

A somewhat brighter day than today with a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals.

There'll also be scattered heavy showers, however some places may stay dry.

Breezy in coastal regions.

Maximum temperature 8C.

Outlook for Thursday, January 4 to Saturday, January 6:

Whilst scattered heavy showers are still possible to end the week, this period will be drier and more settled than of late.