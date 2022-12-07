Gritters are going out this week for the first significant operation of this autumn and winter season on motorways and major A-roads as temperatures dip across the country.

National Highways, which operates England’s 4,500-mile strategic road network, is urging drivers to take care during the poor weather while also giving gritting teams space to operate.

The plea came as a yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted very cold nights and widespread frosts.

Which areas of Lancashire does the warning cover?

The warning covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Kirkham, parts of Preston and Lancaster.

It does not cover Burnley, Blackburn, Darwen and Clitheroe.

When will the warning be in place?

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as an arctic maritime air mass brings cold weather to the UK (Credit: National Highways)

The warning will be in place from 4pm on Thursday (December 8) until 12pm on Friday (December 9).

What should I expect?

The Met Office office warned some disruption was likely due to icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

A yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office as forecasters predicted widespread frosts (Credit: Met Office)

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces were also possible.

What did the Met Office say?

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

“These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate over parts of southern Scotland, North East England, North Wales, the North York Moors and Northern Ireland.”

Will it snow?

While the Met Office hasn’t yet predicted snow in Lancashire, BBC weather has.

Snow and sleet is expected to hit parts of the county on December 15, including Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Burnley.

It is expected to fall between 2am and 9am in Blackpool and 2am and 6am in Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Burnley.

What did National Highways say?

Darren Clark, Severe Weather Resilience Manager at National Highways, said: “We manage a huge roads network nationwide – with over 4,500 miles of motorways and A-roads.

“Not all roads will need treating on any given day. Gritters may need to go out in some regions if road temperatures fall below +1 degrees C, and if there is a risk of ice forming, but not in other areas if conditions are not as cold.

“National Highways is committed to treating every road which needs to be treated – whenever it is needed.

“We are armed with the latest technology, forecasting intelligence and years of experience to help us make informed decisions about where and when we need to spread salt to help keep road users safe in even the most adverse weather conditions.”

Advice for motorists this winter season

- Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.

- Slow down – it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.

- Use a high gear – this will help avoid wheel spin.

- Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

- You may need up to ten times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.

- Try not to brake suddenly – it may lock up your wheels.

- Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.