But whether it’s oversized sweaters, complicated coffee orders, cosy nights in by the fire, a love for layering or Halloween, there are plenty of autumn delights to get excited about. But what is it about autumn that we love the most?

Angie Chalmers, a meditation teacher from Stratford School of Meditation, told VonHaus: “We look forward to autumn so much because it gives us permission to slow down a bit. Thick cosy jumpers, boots, pumpkin spice latte, candles and throws, autumn provides us with the opportunity to enjoy a Danish way of living known as Hygge.

“‘Hygge is all about slowing down, enjoying the little things and moments in life - it is a form of self-care and encourages us to be physically and mentally present. This leads to an increased sense of self-esteem, and a clearer, more balanced, and positive headspace”

Here are the top 10 reasons we love autumn so much according to research ...

1. Halloween What's not to love about Halloween? Dressing up, watching scary movies, telling ghost stories, carving your pumpkin. It's the one time of year you are aloud to scare the bejesus out of folk! Photo: Anna Bizon

2. Sweater weather Shorts and t-shirt are only as good as the weather, so when autumn comes it's time to fish out those comfy old sweaters, or even better - go shopping for a new one. Photo: pb

3. Cosy nights in It's true the lighter nights give us good reason to be out and about after a hard day's work, but the darker nights and cooler temperatures give us the perfect excuse to spend cosy nights in with a hot drink and a good book or film. Photo: pb

4. Pumpkin everything Whether it's picking pumpkins, carving pumpkins or making pumpkln soup, autumn is a great time to get creative. Photo: feliks szewczyk