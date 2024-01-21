Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire is bracing itself for some blustery weather as the Met Office issues four weather warnings ahead of Storm Isha's arrival tonight (Sunday, January 21).

The first of the weather alerts comes into force at 6pm today with the Met Office issuing an amber warning for wind across the North West.

"Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday," said the forecaster, warning "disruption to travel and utilities is likely."

The wind warning will remain in place until 6am on Monday morning (January 22).

Four weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain across Lancashire as the Met Office forecasts four days of disruptive weather for the North West from Sunday (January 21) to Wednesday (January 24)

The Met Office says we can expect gales of up to 70mph to bring significant disruption to the region.

It says "there is a a good chance that power cuts may occur", with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

We could see some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, while longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

Some roads and bridges are likely to close and the Met Office urged caution to those living by or visiting the coast, as large waves and beach material might be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

Tuesday - more warnings

A yellow weather warning will come into force from 4pm on Tuesday (January 23) and remain in place until 12pm Wednesday (January 24).

"Strong winds are expected from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with disruption to travel and utilities possible," said the Met Office.

The Met Office added: "After a generally windy day on Sunday, winds are likely to increase further during the evening and overnight, this increase reaching Northern Ireland first.

"Winds are likely to gust to 60 to 70mph quite widely in inland areas, and 70 to 80mph around coasts.

"However there is the possibility of a narrower swathe of even stronger winds crossing parts of the warning area, with gusts of 70 to 80 mph possible inland and perhaps peaking around 90 mph in exposed coastal and hilly areas - this is perhaps more likely across parts of Scotland.

"Winds will subside during the early hours across Northern Ireland, and across the rest of the area on Monday morning, although staying windy and gusty."

Stay safe

The Met Office has provided the following advice on how to stay safe during the worst of the windy weather.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences. Windy weather can cause delays and make travel conditions dangerous.

"Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If driving, check road conditions and ensure you have essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an in-car phone charger).

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

"It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.