Flood alerts issued with residents urged to prepare as more heavy rain set to hit Lancashire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Environment Agency (EA) has warned that flooding is “expected” in Horwich on the Lancashire border after days of heavy rainfall
Three other alerts have also been issued for areas in Chorley and West Lancashire, with residents urged to start acting on their flood plans.
They were issued after more heavy rain was set to hit the county on Monday evening (November 6).
Flood warning
- Pearl Brook at Horwich, area close to the river from Church Street to the M61
Flood warning area: Horwich town centre from Bridge Street and Old Station Park to the M61, homes and businesses on Winter Hey Lane, Mason Street and adjoining roads including St. John Street, New Brunswick Street, Emmett Street, Taylor Street and Chorley New Road.
Flood alerts
- Lower River Douglas
Flood alert area: River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton including Rufford, Mawdesley, Croston and Moss Side.
- River Lostock and River Yarrow
Flood alert area: Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.
- Upper River Douglas
Flood alert area: The River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst.
North West England weather forecast
Monday (November 6)
Further heavy showers overnight, these most frequent in coastal areas, but pushing inland at times.
Some clearer interludes in between the showers. Staying quite breezy, and largely frost free.
Minimum temperature 5C.
Tuesday (November 7)
Showers, often heavy, with sunny intervals during the morning. Becoming somewhat drier during the afternoon, with the showers gradually turning more isolated and less heavy.
Staying rather breezy. Maximum temperature 11C.
Outlook for Wednesday (November 8) to Friday (November 10):
A wet and very windy start on Wednesday but turning drier through the morning with some afternoon brightness.
Sunshine and blustery showers on Thursday, then drier and brighter on Friday.